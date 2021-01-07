QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.27

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.27 and traded as high as $41.90. QCR shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 104,130 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get QCR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in QCR by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in QCR by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.