QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QDMI opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. QDM International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

QDM International Inc focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available.

