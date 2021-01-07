QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) & Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Critical Survey

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

QEP Resources has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QEP Resources and Yuma Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00 Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 45.65%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Yuma Energy.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and Yuma Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources 15.74% 0.68% 0.34% Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Yuma Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and Yuma Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.55 -$97.30 million N/A N/A Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Yuma Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Yuma Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On October 19, 2020, the voluntary petition of Yuma Energy, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, 2020.

