QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.40

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $288.40 and traded as high as $326.00. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 851,726 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

In other QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) news, insider Susan Searle purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,914.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

