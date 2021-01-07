QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $56,531.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

