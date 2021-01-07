Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.58. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 3,247,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.24.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.