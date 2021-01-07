Quanex Building Products Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 275,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $4,466,628. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

