QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $18.94. QuarkChain has a market cap of $36.38 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00310075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.36 or 0.02875157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.