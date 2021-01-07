Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of Quhuo stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.