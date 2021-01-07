Quotient Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,851% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

