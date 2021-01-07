RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $411.76 million, a P/E ratio of -949.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

