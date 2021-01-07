RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.76 million, a PE ratio of -949.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.