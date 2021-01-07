Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.03. 588,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 341,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

RLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

