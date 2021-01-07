Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

RDUS stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 967,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,506. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

