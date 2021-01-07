Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

