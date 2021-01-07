Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNGR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of RNGR opened at $4.57 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

