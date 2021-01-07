Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

