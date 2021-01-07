Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

