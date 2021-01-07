Raymond James Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $77.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YETI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

YETI opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,488,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

