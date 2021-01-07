Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.81

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.81 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 8539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,847,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

