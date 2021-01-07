RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.