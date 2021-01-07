Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.