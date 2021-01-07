Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,956. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.