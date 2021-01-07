Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $336.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

