RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Given a C$0.85 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) has been given a C$0.85 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KUT opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.83.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

