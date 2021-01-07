Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.92 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Reef has a total market cap of $29.92 million and $5.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

