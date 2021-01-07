Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as high as $120.12 and last traded at $118.45. 529,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 375,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.80.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.