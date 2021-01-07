Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.