Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

