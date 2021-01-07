Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.
RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RLMD stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
