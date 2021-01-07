Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

