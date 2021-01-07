Remi Thomas Sells 39,677 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $918.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

