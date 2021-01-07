Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.91 ($39.89).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

