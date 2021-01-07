Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.14.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

