Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.80. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 426,634 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

About Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

