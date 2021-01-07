Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.