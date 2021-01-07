Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $145.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

