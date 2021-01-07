Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,156,000 after purchasing an additional 777,563 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

