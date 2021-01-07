Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

