Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGP. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.