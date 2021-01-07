Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

