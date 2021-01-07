ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,059,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,989,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

