Reviewing Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adecco Group and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 0.09% 0.50% 0.17% HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Adecco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adecco Group and HeadHunter Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $26.24 billion 0.42 $814.24 million $2.50 13.52 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 11.53 $22.44 million $0.77 37.68

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. Adecco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adecco Group and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 HeadHunter Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

HeadHunter Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.16%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Adecco Group.

Dividends

Adecco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Adecco Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Adecco Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Adecco Group beats HeadHunter Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name. It also offers professional solutions in the information technology, engineering and technical, finance and legal, and medical and science-related industries under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, and Spring Professional brand names; professional permanent recruitment under the Vettery brand name; and online freelance solutions under the YOSS brand name. In addition, the company provides talent solutions, which consists talent development and career transition services under the Lee Hecht Harrison and General Assembly brand names; and managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the Pontoon name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 5,100 branches in 59 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.