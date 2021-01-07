Reviewing Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yingli Green Energy and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.51 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -7.13

Yingli Green Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AU Optronics beats Yingli Green Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

