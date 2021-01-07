Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

