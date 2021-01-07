Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.00

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

