RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Up 6.3%

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.04. 315,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 308,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, National Securities cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RigNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RigNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet in the second quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RigNet in the third quarter worth $784,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

