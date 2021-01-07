Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $786,390.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $786,390.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

