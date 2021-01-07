Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,923. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

