Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,923. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.