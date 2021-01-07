RLI (NYSE:RLI) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $98.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RLI traded as high as $108.22 and last traded at $107.76. 203,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 158,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

