Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 366.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

